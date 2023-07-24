Lutz therapist opens indoor sensory playground

LUTZ, Fla. — After working with families living with autism for years, an occupational therapist decided she could do more. So earlier this year, she opened her own indoor sensory playground in Lutz.

When you enter the Milestone Zone it may look like an ordinary playground—that is, until you speak with the families who bring their children there.

They’ll tell you it’s anything but ordinary; in fact, in many cases, it's extraordinary.

“This is our first child with special needs, and so we are still figuring out where to go, what to do, what resources are out there,” said father Covey Murray.

“When I worked with children, I saw a need for a sensory playground because there was nowhere for my kids to go do their sensory diet,” said owner Jerica Ramirez.

As a therapist, Ramirez wanted to provide an atmosphere where children can reach milestones through play while, at the same time, their parents can receive valuable advice from a professional.

“I had a mom whose kid gets over anxious when she is vacuuming at home. I’m like, ‘Oh, put some headphones on him,’ and she’s like, ‘I never thought of that.' So just simple advice is really beneficial to parents,” said Ramirez.

Since they opened in February, more than 400 families have already glided down their slide and climbed up their rock wall, like Brittany Jackson and her son Frederick.

“This place is just specifically for someone like him. I don’t have to worry about trying to explain things to other parents because there are other parents who have similar kids who are here as well, so it just makes the process easier,” said Jackson.

Ramirez made sure every piece of equipment meets a specific goal when it comes to the children's senses.

Parents said they aren’t just watching their kids reach milestones but also friendships.

“I’ve already met somebody here, so we are going to do some play dates,” said Lisa Wellman.

For more information on the Milestone Zone, go to milestone.zone.