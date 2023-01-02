Lutz cafe offers plant-based, faith-based tips for the new year

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — This is the week many of us make goals for a happier, healthier new year. There is a family-owned and operated cafe in Lutz that is trying to help with those New Year’s resolutions when it comes to how we eat.

Mia and Robby Graham are living a real-life dream come true, Revelations Cafe, a business built on faith and plant-based foods.

“It’s a lifestyle, it’s not a diet, it’s not a fad, it’s just a way of living,” said Mia.

According to the couple, this lifestyle turned out to be life-saving.

“It was an extremely bad case of Covid; both of us ended up in the hospital,” said Robby. “It was pretty scary for me, but because I was eating so healthy and because I was exercising, I truly believe that’s why I survived Covid.”

“I believe that my diet and my lifestyle had a huge effect on my recovery,” said Mia. “I know there were a lot of people who did not make it from the circumstance I was in.”

Now fully recovered and back at the cafe, Mia and Robby want to pass on their good fortune through their menu.

“Just add more fruits and vegetables to your life and then slowly, you would probably desire more fruits and vegetables and less of some of the other things,” said Mia.

On January 8th at 3 p.m., they are holding a free New Year New You Virtual Health Summit from the cafe.

“Everyone looks to the new year as an opportunity to make some of those changes and they oftentimes don’t succeed because they don’t have the proper support system and so we are here to offer support for people who want to get started in a healthier way of living,” said Mia.

“And we’re going to be giving teachings; we’re going to be talking about the benefits; some of these people are well known in the plant-based community,” said Robby.

They’ve also released a book and documentary in hopes their personal journey can inspire others.

“It’s just taking one day at a time and not thinking about it as something you can’t do, or shouldn’t do, or something that you have to do, but instead something that you want to do because you want to improve your overall quality of life,” said Mia.

For more information on the New Year, New You Health Summit, the book or the documentary, go to the Revelations Cafe Film website.