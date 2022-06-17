SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. — If you crave the nostalgia of arcade games we may have found the spot for you at the Parcade.

Lowry Parcade is Tampa's first arcade and craft beer bar.

It's been open since 2016 and features over 43 arcade games. Customers can let their inner competitors out.

The Parcade hosts events every week like free play Monday, tacos and trivia Tuesdays and more.

But it's not just the games, the Parcade is known for its beer selection and collaboration with local breweries.

With over 25 craft beers on draft, the Parcade is the perfect combination to let your nostalgia run free as an adult.

Robert Lynard, owner

"It's very important for us so I'd say that our passion for craft beer is matched to pour passion for games," owner Robert Lynard said. "It's 50/50, they're both hand in hand."

Your friendly neighborhood Parcade is located off of West Waters Avenue and is open every day after 5 p.m.