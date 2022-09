The site of a former Sweetbay grocery store in New Tampa is going to turn into the popular Lotte Plaza Market Asian Grocery Store.

The company confirms they will be opening a location off Bruce B. Downs but did not elaborate on any sort of timeline.

There is already a Lotte Plaza Market in Orlando.

Currently, the company has 12 stores, mainly in Maryland and Virginia. The company's website said it hopes to have 50 stores by 2030.