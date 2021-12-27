Looking for a new job? A career counselor shares tips to help you stand out

TAMPA, Fla — According to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor, at least 4 million people quit their jobs in October.

Recruiting expert and career coach TaJanna Mallory says the pandemic gave us a taste of what it's like to work remotely and now many don't want to return to the office.

"I got that itch in 2016 and now people are getting that itch now," she said.

Mallory adds that the desire to keep working from home is one of the top reasons that she's seeing people ditch their current jobs, in search of something better.

"The desire for people to move from their corporate environments is more about more money, a more flexible schedule, not working crazy hours," she said.

Mallory tells ABC Action News that with the growing number of resignations and job openings, right now the power is in the hands of the employee.

"It's a candidates market now," she said.

With many expected to be looking for work in the new year, Mallory shared some tips you can use to stand out. Her first piece of advice? Be clear about what you want in the job interview and don't sell yourself short on the application.

"Many times I think a fail for people is that they look at job descriptions and they say 'I haven't done that before or I don't have any experience in that.' And a lot of times you actually do," she said.

If you're looking to step into the role of freelancer or business owner, Mallory says you should come up with a financial plan to help yourself with that transition and be confident when networking.

"You know even if you're starting as a side hustle, talk about it as if it's your main job," she said.

And if you're struggling to find openings, she's encouraging folks to look beyond the traditional job sites.

"Tampa, believe it or not, is one of the biggest markets for staffing firms," she said.