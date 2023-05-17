Loft 181 in Lutz is a free upscale boutique for teen girls in the foster care program

LUTZ, Fla. — Located in a small Lutz corporate park, Loft 181 is an upscale boutique that provides free shopping experiences for teen girls in the foster care system and those rescued from human trafficking.

Started a dozen years ago in nearby Idlewild Baptist Church, and now part of the global One More Child ministry, Loft 181 sparkles with high-end prom dresses, designer jeans, shoes, handbags, and more.

"The goal is for girls to walk in and feel like they are in an upscale boutique, and we want them to feel like they are our most valued customer," said manager Jennifer Whitten.

Foster parents, guardian ad litems and more can book time for girls to come in, get pampered and have a volunteer personal shopper guide them through the store.

The Lutz community and more have been essential in making sure the clothes at Loft 181 are always stylish and high-end.

For more on Loft 181, including donation and volunteer opportunities, click here.