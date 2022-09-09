Locals remember, honor Queen Elizabeth II following her passing

TAMPA, Fla — In the little piece of Britain that is Mad Dogs & Englishmen on S. MacDill Avenue in Tampa, Thursday was a somber day.

"It's a little slice of home, absolutely yes," said the pub's owner Wilton Morley, "I was born the same year she ascended the throne so it's almost like your mother going."

And at London Pride in Largo, the feeling—following news of Queen Elizabeth II's death— was the same.

"I think we were speechless to start with," said shop owner, Carole Lannon, "Very sad. I think if you've ever lost a parent, [or] grandmother it feels that way."

In the coming days, she said he'll take comfort in the memorabilia around her and think about the Queen's legacy.

"She embodies the 'Keep Calm and Carry On.' So she's always calm and always collected, always dutiful, goes about her job just quiet[ly]. And [was] well respected and well-liked," Lannon said.

And as they toast to her honor back in South Tampa, Morley said the Queen's legacy will be one for the ages.

"Whether or not Charles will carry on, I think he will but I don't know if he'll be as successful. She's an impossible act to follow," Morley said.

Morley said they will also be holding a community toast in the late Queen's honor on Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m., and they ask that people come to the pub to join them.

