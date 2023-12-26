Local woman and chef make Christmas dinner for foster children at Joshua House

LUTZ, Fla. — Many people spent Christmas celebrating with their families, but many local foster care children didn’t get that chance. So, one woman decided to do what she could to make the holiday as bright as possible for the foster kids living at Joshua House in Lutz.

“We were looking to find a place where we can make a difference this Christmas season,” said Veturia Preston, who was moved by the experience of many foster children living at Joshua House.

“I found out when I was touring the house that they’re all neglected, abused, abandoned children. So, the Christmas season is actually a sad time for them when it should really be the happiest time," she continued.

Originally, Preston was going to buy presents for all of the children, but after speaking with the director of Joshua House, she found out they were really in need of Christmas dinner.

She asked her friend Ciro Mancini, a professional Italian chef, if he’d cook for the kids.

“If you need a chef, I’m ready,” said Mancini.

On the menu was a traditional Italian dish Mancini learned how to make from his grandmother.

“We deliver penne boscaiola and penne con polpette,” he said.

“Approximately 10 children live in each of these houses with the staff,” said Preston as they discussed a game plan to distribute the food.

With the food hot and ready, they started to make their deliveries, stopping at each house and serving all who wanted a Christmas dinner, which was a blessing for many of these children during the holiday season.