Local vigil hopes to prevent opioid overdoses through education, memorials

TAMPA, Fla. — Sweet smiles and happier times lined the walls of Hillsborough High School on Thursday.

The memorial for those who died of overdoses was organized by Narcotics Overdose Prevention & Education, or NOPE, of Hillsborough county.

Jan Haniford is with the group and said the event hopes to honor those lives lost and save others by educating the community about the opioid epidemic—which is getting worse.

"I'm a parent. My son died almost six years ago," she said.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), overdose deaths jumped by 72% in 2020 and have continued to climb ever since.

Cathy Zimmerman told ABC Action News that her son died by suicide after a lengthy battle with addiction.

"My son Ross. He was a character," she said.

She also said a big key to addressing the opioid epidemic is breaking the stigma surrounding it.

"Addiction can come from every walk of life and does," Zimmerman said.

She added that events like these also help to connect families to the resources and support groups they need to fight the disease of addiction for those still here.

"Just because your loved one is going to rehab doesn't mean that you don't also need help, too," Zimmerman said.

For Haniford, it's also an opportunity to introduce others to the resources available to those navigating life after loss.

"Just like soldiers in battle, we're going through a different type of battle, and when you're with people that know what you've been going through and walk with them, it does make all the difference," she said.

For more information about NOPE Hillsborough County, click here.