Local teacher wins national contest to create new classroom

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A local first-year teacher is remaking his classroom thanks to a nationwide contest and a huge prize!

Teacher Dylan Zuccarello, or Mr. Z of Lawton Chiles Elementary School, was picked from almost 500 entries in a national classroom furniture giveaway!

Teachers would send their plans for a dream classroom, and voters would pick a winner.

His vision for his classroom was to make it easy for kids to connect and interact with one another. His design focused on creating different "zones" to ensure his students would be comfortable no matter their communication or learning style.

His idea impressed voters. He was awarded 40,000 dollars worth of furniture to bring his vision to life!

Mr. Z says he hopes his students take this as an opportunity to understand that no matter how big something is, you should always go for it, and you're going to have a great outcome.