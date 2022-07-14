Local tailor brings mobile suit shop to Tampa Bay area residents

TAMPA, Fla. — During the pandemic, we got used to having everything delivered right to our homes. Well, there's one business on wheels that took it to a whole new level.

From the outside, it looks like Donald Carlson is driving around a regular old box truck, but on the inside, they aren’t delivering goods or appliances, they are bringing well-tailored suits to clients throughout the Tampa Bay area.

“A lot of times we run appointments in parking lots and it’s more like just people walking by, they are seeing me measure people up, and they are like, ‘what’s going on in there,’” said Carlson.

Carlson had a fascination for well-tailored clothes ever since he was a kid.

“So my family has always been in the dry cleaning business,” said Carlson. “We had a free pick-up delivery service for people who did dry cleaning frequently and I always loved the convenience of going to the client, so bringing that to the suit industry, I thought was really, really, clever.”

Just like that, Tweeds Custom Suits and Shirts hit the open road.

“You don’t have to take your time going to the mall, going to a bunch of different stores, hopefully, you find something you like and that it fits, we do that right here,” said Carlson.

Client William Franchi said it was a little strange at first, but the truck has everything you need to walk away looking and feeling good.

“A little curtain, switch out the pants, shoes, jacket, everything, and good to go, so it’s really unique and I think it's kind of awesome actually,” said Franchi.

The timing of the business couldn’t be more convenient, during the pandemic, when everyone was already getting things delivered right to their door, why not order up some new threads as well.

“I mean it's definitely becoming a niche market but I do believe every guy deserves one good custom suit, like it’s an experience, it’s something valuable,” said Carlson.