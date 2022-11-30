Local start-up makes holiday shopping easier

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A local start-up company is making holiday shopping easier this year. Convee is a service that will pick up your unwanted items and return them for you.

David Mauerer launched Convee in Sept. Father of two, Mauerer explained the hassles he faced at the post office.

"I was in charge of returns, and so on my way to work, I'd get the label or the box, and the whole process was really time-consuming," he said. "I thought, 'Gosh, it would be so nice to be able to have this return, leave it outside or schedule a time for someone to pick it up, and just handle it for me. So I said, 'Okay, let's build it.'"

It costs $6 for Convee to do the return for you. You can fill out the pickup and return information on the website or download the app from the App Store.

Shoppers do not need to package the return. They can just put it in a bag, and Convee will handle the rest.

One Clearwater woman called it a lifesaver for busy moms.

"I don’t want to go to the store when it's crazy or I don’t have time with the kids," Hope Barrientos said. "It's so easy. I just leave them outside, and then they come and pick it up and take it back for me."

Barrientos said she loves the convenience that Convee provides.

Convee operates in Hillsborough and Pinellas County for now, but Mauerer hopes to expand nationwide in the future.