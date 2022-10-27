Local restaurants help raise money to give bicycles to children in foster care

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Local restaurants are raising money to help children in the foster care system.

The Ciccio Restaurant Group has teamed up with onBikes, a non-profit that provides bicycles to children.

The restaurant group hosted multiple days of giving starting on October 19.

This week, on October 26, 10% of all restaurant sales at Water + Flour will go to onBikes.

On October 27, 10% of sales from Green Lemon will be donated to onBikes. The Ciccio Restaurant Group has raised nearly $5,000 for onBikes so far. The Lanza Foundation will also match donations.

Customers may also donate as they dine now through December 10. Participating restaurants include Taco Dirty, Luv Child, Daily Eats, Jay Luigi, Water + Flour and Green Lemon.

"They have customers every day and every night that have never heard of us who are now having the opportunity to learn about what we’re doing," said Julius Tobin, co-founder of onBikes.

Julius Tobin, the co-founder of onBikes, said the bicycles provide freedom and opportunity for children.

"We look at bicycles as not only a gift from parents around the holidays but a way to get to after-school programs, job interviews, tutors, you name it. We have great partners that help us fulfill that mission," said Tobin.

Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Winter Wonder Ride. The event raises money to buy bicycles. The non-profit teams up with partners who then distribute the bikes in December.

"We start in Curtis Hixon Park. We shut Bayshore down. We’re planning on putting somewhere between 4,000 to 6,0000 people dressed in costume, going on a family-friendly bike ride, coming back and dance the night away," said Tobin.