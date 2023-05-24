Local organizations, school districts work together to feed kids this summer

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Summer break begins next week for many Bay Area students. Unfortunately, many have difficulty finding a meal when they are out of school.

According to Feeding Tampa Bay, one in four children in our area is food insecure. But, several organizations and food pantries are stepping up to help.

“There’s a significant need with our families,” said Nichole Dube.

Dube owns Dube’s, Mobile Market. In addition, she has partnered with Advent Health to provide fresh produce to the food pantry at Atonement Lutheran Church in Wesley Chapel.

“We try to give additional items for the families knowing that the kids aren’t getting food at school,” said food pantry volunteer Carla Haberland.

Haberland said the pantry had fed about 540 families a week since the pandemic, which could increase during the summer. Families like the Kidwells never thought they’d need to be in a food line, but the pandemic changed that for them. And they’re grateful to Habeland and her team.

“They are a blessing for us,” said David Kidwell. “If we didn’t have this food bank every week, we would starve to death.”

Advent and Dube’s Mobile Market are also launching a new program for kids next week. The hospital will sponsor 250 produce bundles for kids at a Zephyrhills and New Port Richey school.

“Those kids, for six weeks, will go through a nutrition and education class to learn about the produce they’re receiving,” Dube said. “Physical activities are involved, so the kids will be getting active.”

Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Pasco Counties are also doing their part to make sure students in need are fed this summer.

Click on this link for Pinellas County school students: pcsb.org

Click this link for Pasco County school students: connectplus.pasco.k12.fl.us

For Hillsborough County schools students: hillsboroughschools.org

They have 97 school sites that will open to host summer meals, and those sites with Summer Learning Programs (SLP) are considered open-feeding sites. It doesn't matter if the students are going to SLP or not.

Breakfast and lunch mealtimes will be in the front office window. M-Thursday for meal service. Feeding through July 20

The child must be 18 or under.

The district will also have mobile sites.