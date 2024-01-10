Local nonprofits notice a decrease in donations while the need is high

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s no secret that people tend to give more to charity organizations during the holiday season. However, this past holiday season, the Salvation Army and Direct Relief noticed a significant decrease in donations.

“There is this strong tradition of charitable giving to organizations that do things that the government’s not doing or are not a priority,” said Thomas Tighe with Direct Relief.

When natural disasters strike or there’s a need for basic necessities in our communities, people give back, especially during the holiday season.

“We’re seeing about 44 million people across the country who are food insecure. Seven million of those are children. Homelessness is at double digits,” said Kenneth Hodder with the Salvation Army.

Many nonprofits' work is important year-round, and they depend on donations and volunteers.

“We always ensure that when donations are given locally, they stay locally. So, whatever the need of that community happens to be when someone gives, they’ll be helping their neighbors to meet whatever the need is, whether it’s food or substance abuse or utility assistance,” explained Hodder.

According to the Census Bureau, more than 91 million American adults say they’re having trouble paying for typical household expenses. Yet the Salvation Army says Giving Tuesday donations – the Tuesday after Thanksgiving – decreased by 10% in 2023.

Direct Relief found that 41% of charitable givers are less likely to give because they already gave during many of the natural disasters we experienced in Florida and around the country.

“So, people thought, I’ve given already. So, I don’t know that I’ll be in the same position I had been previously to make a year-end contribution, which, you know, is sobering but completely understandable,” said Tighe.

Another reason why many people are skeptical about giving to nonprofits is that they don’t want to fall prey to scams.

“Groups like CharityNavigator.org or Charity Watch are independent rating organizations that look at nonprofits independently and objectively,” said Tighe.

The Salvation Army has also made it easier to donate.

“If they don’t have cash, they can use Google Pay, Apple Pay, Venmo, PayPal,” explained Hodder.

However, it’s not just about the money. You can help in other ways, like volunteering.

“The fact that you might not be able to make a financial contribution doesn’t mean you can’t contribute your voice or your beliefs, and that’s helpful. Any organization would love a cheerleader,” said Tighe.

