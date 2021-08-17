Local nonprofit taking donations to Haiti after devastating earthquake

BRANDON, Fla. — A local nonprofit is collecting donations to take to Haiti after an earthquake killed more than 1,400 people and injured thousands more.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck on Saturday and Tropical Storm Grace dumped rain on the devastated area.

Boricuas de Corazon, Inc., is a nonprofit based in Brandon. The organization provides disaster relief assistance after a natural disaster or emergency.

Linda Perez is collecting medical supplies like medications, first aid kits, and bandages. A complete list is posted on the nonprofit's Facebook page.

"It's medical items that are needed. At this point, we don't need clothes. We don't need food or any other stuff that we normally ask for. We are not doing that for Haiti right now," said Linda Perez.

Julie Salomone

Perez said the nonprofit has nearly 140 volunteers. She said the nonprofit plans to send volunteers who are doctors or nurses to help.

"The Haiti people are not vaccinated and the COVID-19 is right now all over the United States and every country so we want to make sure that the people that are going through any of our mission are safe. That is our priority," she said.

The items will be shipped to Haiti from Port of Tampa Bay. People may drop off the items at the nonprofit's office in Brandon located at 1291 Kingsway Road in Brandon.

For more information on how to help visit: https://www.boricuasdecorazoninc.com.