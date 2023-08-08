Local nonprofit launches new project to give clothes to those in need

When you look good, you feel good.

It is that notion that a local non-profit organization is working to promote through its new Community Closet Collection.

The non-profit began as a thought for Brandon Evans in 2017.

“A homeless person kind of reminded me of how thankful I can be of everything in life," Evans said. “We went downtown with some care packages and some hotdogs, and just to see the smiles on people’s faces, it stuck with me.”

From there, the organization grew, as did its ways of giving back.

Over the years, volunteers have adopted streets to clean, began mentoring boys and girls, and offering free food Fridays thanks to a partnership with WAWA. And two years ago, they partnered with Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg.

“I have had so much love from the community. So much love from supporters," Evans said.

Diamond Scala began volunteering with Project 100 in 2019 around Thanksgiving.

Since then, she has helped create and outfit the Community Closet Collection and is now working to build a program to get all ages involved in giving back to their community.

“We want to start a youth program. My daughter will be the youth ambassador of it so she can recruit some friends," Scala said.

The newly opened closet sits inside Tampa's HOPE Catholic Charities building at 3704 East 3rd Avenue in Tampa.

This is the same area that houses dozens of tents to help people transition into permanent housing and where there is always a need.

Maria Santiago is one of the many volunteers who welcomes those in need.

"I see these people, and they need help. They really need help," Santiago said.

For Evans, the message is simple. “It is such a blessing to be a blessing," Evans said.

The organization is in need of new undergarments for men and women as well as shoes and hangers.

For more information on Project 100 visit their website.