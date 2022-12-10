Local non-profit working with Santa on making children's wishes come true this Holiday session

Over 100,000 "at risk" and underprivileged children in Tampa Bay get gifts and clothing through the nonprofit group Sincerely Santa Tampa.

Every year, students in kindergarten through third grade submit a "Letter to Santa" outlining their top Christmas wish list.

Teachers also include information on the kid's specific requirements, clothing sizes, and any siblings the youngster may have.

Letters are then picked out by the teachers and social workers, who send them to Sincerely Santa for processing.

After the Sincerely Santa Elves have examined the kids' "Letter to Santa," they are given to corporate partners and put on display at Westfield Brandon.

The sponsor is responsible for fulfilling the child's dream. The unwrapped presents are delivered to the child's house in time for Christmas.

Sincerely Santa elves buy gifts with money donated by people and business partners if a child's letter is not funded.

If you would like to participate in Sincerely Santa Tampa, click here for more information on how to help.