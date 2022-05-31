Local non-partisan group continue push for public school funding on national level

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is 46th in per public funding, spending nearly $5,000 per student less than the national average. Florida also ranks 49th when it comes to teacher pay.

“We are not getting enough money for our students," Paula Castano said. "We are not getting enough money for our teachers."

Castano is the co-chair and one of the creators of Hillsborough Public School Advocates (HPSA). It’s a non- partisan grassroots organization “fighting for better public schools,” and more funding.

HPSA formed about a year ago, and already they’ve grown to 5,000 members statewide, and have made some pretty significant accomplishments. One of them includes the creation of the Citizen advisory committee to review school funding and spending.

“We worked to get the ESSER dollars, which are the coronavirus relief dollars for our students, said Ellen Lyons. She’s a member of the PTA and HPSA.

They are not taking their fight national. Lyons, Castano, chairperson Jessica Dubois, and several other members travelled to Philadelphia to take part in a national education conference. They gave a presentation focusing on the financial challenges plaguing public schools across the state.

“It’s a multifaceted complex issue, and we need everyone involved,” said Dubois. “What we are doing is for the long term, and for the betterment of education in the state of florida for the long term.”

HPSA will also be featured in a documentary about the lack of funding in public schools across the state.

“This is about everyone i the county and state of Florida uniting together arm and arm and fixing this,” said Castano.

