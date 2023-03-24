Local man hopes to help inspire youth in East Tampa

Inspiring our youth and helping others — that's the mission of one man we met who grew up not far from East Tampa.

Seneca Howard is a pastor, mentor and motivational speaker.

He's now dedicated to mentoring and empowering our youth.

"I think it's important because as I go back to, from a perspective of my youth, I think of other youth and others who may have grouped, who may be growing up currently in this community. And I think of myself and what I experienced growing up, and if I can give back to them, and some aspects, what was missing that I needed at the time, I think that that plays a crucial part in this community continuing to be able to give what it has given to me," explained Howard.

Howard works with youth through a barbershop mentoring program called Strategies for Excellence. They connect through mentorship and counseling.

He also connects to others in the community who may be experiencing homelessness or having mental health issues.

"I see people struggling trying to make it; I see them continuing to get up and do the best that they can every day. And I see that they need help, not just, just not just as I said, with words, they need our leaders to give and pour into the community to the resources that are lacking. So I see that there's a need, but I do see people trying every day, to make the most with what they have. That's what I see," said Howard.

