Local jazz legend Fred Johnson to host celebration for veterans and families at Tampa's Straz Center

TAMPA, Fla. — This Saturday, local jazz legend and Marine Corps veteran Fred Johnson will host a celebration of military veterans and their families along the river at Tampa's Straz Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

Vet Chat Live will be a daylong festival featuring lectures, vendors, workshops, music and more encouraging open dialogue, understanding and bridging the gap between our military and our community.

"One of the things military veterans and their families really want is the chance to communicate and talk," said Fred. "And we're here to support them in every way."

For more information on Vet Chat Live and all of Straz's military-supportive programming, click here.