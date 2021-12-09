Local high schooler Ashlyn Jade Lopez stars in new Disney holiday movie 'Christmas...Again?!'

LITHIA, Fla. — Ashlyn Jade Lopez definitely has a Hannah Montana thing going on.

The 16-year-old junior at Lithia's Newsome High School is normally just another student, navigating a life of midterms and friend drama.

"Actually a lot of people here at Newsome don't even know," said the budding Hollywood star.

But this holiday season, things are changing in a big way.

Lopez is starring in a new Disney movie, "Christmas...Again?!" She plays the wise-cracking older sister of a girl who magically re-lives December 25 over and over. The fun family flick is now streaming on Disney+.

And yes, her fellow students at Newsome are finally starting to notice.

"Oh yeah," she said. "People are coming up to me, saying, 'I just watched your movie. Why didn't you tell us?'"

Lopez, who's been a professional actor since she was four years old, plays it humble in school.

In fact, she's trying to stay relaxed pretty much everywhere she goes — which isn't easy when you're starring in a Disney movie.

"I take naps every day because that's the only way I can calm myself down," she said.

