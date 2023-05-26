Local Gold Star mom discusses true meaning of Memorial Day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As we head into the holiday weekend, we are taking a moment to remember what Memorial Day is all about.

It's a day to honor the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives serving our country.

A local Gold Star mother said emotions are high heading into the weekend.

"My son is specialist Zachary Charles Moore. He died in 2017. He was 23 years old," Jeannete Nazario said

Memorial Day is a day the country remembers Zachary Charles Moore and all the other men and women we have lost.

Moore was a specialist in the U.S. Army. His mother said he was loved by everyone.

“He was everybody's best friend. I found out after he passed everyone was reaching out to me saying I was his best friend and he was so loved, he was so fun,” Nazario said.

She said Memorial Day comes with pain but explained that she and the other Gold Star mothers lean on each other to get through it.

Nazario asks that everyone take some time this memorial day to remember her son and all the other people who lost their lives in the service.

One way you can do that is this Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park. Hillsborough County is hosting its 26th annual Memorial Day Remembrance starting at 10 a.m.

“We do this as a means of honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in giving their lives for their country," said Charlie Conniver, the President of the Veterans Council for the county.

Other local events include:

