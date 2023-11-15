Local farmers find new ways to raise turkeys to avoid shortages, price increases

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — After a rough 2022 for farmers, especially those raising turkeys, many had to find other ways to do their job to make sure they don’t have a turkey shortage and to keep prices down compared to last year.

One of the biggest problems plaguing farmers across the country is Avian Influenza, which infected 7 million turkeys. Overall, the problem drove up turkey prices as high as $1.72 a pound, According to the American Farm Bureau Federation. With inflation, Americans were paying 20% more for their Thanksgiving feast. On top of that, smaller farms — like TrailBale farms— were dealing with their own issues.

Owner Travis Malloy told me the main problem for them was the land at his farm. He ended up renting another pasture to raise his turkeys and mean chickens. It’s just a few miles from his main location.

“I like this fresh new pasture,” he said, looking down at about his turkeys, about 200 of them.

WFTS

“My farms are a little different. My other place is a little wetter,” he said. “This is much dryer. It’s not as swampy and everything. It’s good grass. The pigs love it at the other place, and it looks like the turkeys like it here.”

While this new pasture is paying off, there are some drawbacks.

“That’s the tricky thing about farming in this style. The barns, antibiotics, and all those things make things really consistent for farmers,” he said. “Farming this way is a risk, but when it works out, it works out great.”

He also has to worry about hawks and coyotes. He keeps his turkeys in an electric fence. He said that works when it comes to keeping the coyotes away.

WFTS

Last year, they only had about 80 turkeys to sell for Thanksgiving. This year, they have about 200, and they’re all sold out. He also didn’t have to raise his prices.

Malloy is working on a plan to grow his own turkey feed. He said that will also help keep his poultry prices down in the future.

“I’m working on using food waste from breweries and different things to raise high protein bugs to feed the poultry."

The AFBF said Americans will be spending 4.5% less on Thanksgiving dinner this year. It’s still 25% higher than the cost five years ago.