Local fan clubs join wave of donations to support Bills' safety Damar Hamlin

TAMPA, Fla. — It had been a typical night for the Buffalo Backers Tampa fan club.

“Everyone was thrilled for the rivalry that is this season against the Bengals," said Kate Roosa of the Bills Backers Tampa fan club.

But the mood at the watch party turned from excitement to horror when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle.

“Pretty quickly, everyone caught on at the bar that something was serious when he went down. It did go pretty silent," said Roosa.

But you don’t have to be a Bills fan to feel the impact.

Jason Lessard is president of the Tampa Bay New England Patriots fan club.

As he watched the aftermath, he found Hamlin’s charity, The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive.

“First thing in my mind was one. Got to donate. And two. I got to share and make sure the people in my fan club know that we need to take care of us," said Lessard.

Donations to the charity are now approaching $5 million.

Last night, the total was less than $5,000.

The Bills fans base, Bills Mafia, is well known for donating to charities.

Sometimes it’s to support one of their own.

Other times it’s for a player on an opposing team.

“I’m proud to be a part of something that gives back and is able to raise funds and donate funds. Bills Backers Tampa is a not-for-profit. So we do have funds to be able to give in times of need and times of tragedy. And it’s awesome to see other Bills Backers chapters not only around the country but around the world rally. That’s the Buffalo way," said Roosa.

“Obviously, we are all hoping and praying for some good news and hope that Damar is ok," said Lessard.

An updated message on the GoFundMe page for Hamlin’s charity said, “your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.”

The charity just gave out toys a few days before Christmas near where Hamlin is from in Pennsylvania.