Local couple creates map to spread love of holiday lights

If you love driving all over Tampa Bay to check out holiday lights, one local family has a map just for you.

The Scroggs family created HolidayAtlas.com to share their love of festive houses.

It's a comprehensive guide to holiday displays all over Florida.

"So we wanted to make it easier for folks to spend a night not searching for Christmas lights, but looking at Christmas lights," explain Aubrey and Nick Scroggs.



A few years ago, the Scroggs moved to Riverview. It was the middle of the pandemic, and they wanted to get into the Christmas spirit.

"We started driving our kids around looking for jackpot houses, and we'd map the best houses so we could visit them again next year," they said.

That map soon became the Holiday Atlas, a detailed catalog of hundreds of houses and light shows in Tampa Bay.

"We've now traveled as far as the Panhandle, St. Augustine, Jacksonville, Miami, all corners of the state," said the Scroggs.

Now, they are encouraging everyone to submit their own displays.