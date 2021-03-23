Local company helps little league stay safe during play

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-based company that found success during the pandemic with their disinfectant is paying it forward.

Michael Lamb is the CEO of RCP America. His company was founded in the 1980s and for decades their focus has been on automobile cleaning solutions.

In March of 2020, they spent thousands of dollars in testing to have their solution become EPA certified. It was given the green light and proved to disinfect and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He and his team are taking that solution to the fields. They are disinfecting the field the Interbay Little League team plays at.

"I was born and raised around all of this. I love helping communities and helping these youth organizations," Lamb said.

Coach Shannon Dixie is the president of Interbay Little League in Tampa and said the pandemic has taken its toll on the players. He said some parents have been hesitant to allow their kids to play due to virus concerns.

"We had a very big dip in registration and enrollment," Dixie said.

The sanitation efforts come at a cost of about $3,500, but Lamb said there's no charge for the team.

"I fully expect for this to be a nice little catapult for us to hopefully get out in the news and have parents understand that you know little leagues are taking the step forward to properly you know go above and beyond," Dixie said.

Lamb and his team are taking it a step further and are making a donation to the little league to make sure America's favorite past time stays just that.