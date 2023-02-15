Local church offers space to hold African American history course

TAMPA, Fla. — The controversy over Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to ban an AP African American history course continues to stir up passionate conversations across the Tampa Bay area.

“I’m a former public school educator,” said Nadine Lima. For Lima, teaching African American history is essential. “And a lot of things I wasn’t taught about African American history."

Florida law requires the teaching of African American history in public schools. But many people like Lima believe it doesn’t go far enough and it doesn’t tell the full history.

“It’s just offensive to me as a woman of color, as an educator of color because we can all benefit. We’re not here to shame anyone. There’s nothing to be afraid of. It’s just the truth,” she said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis cited banning the AP course because it doesn’t meet Florida’s educational standards.

“The issue is, we have guidelines and standards in Florida. We want education, not indoctrination. If you fall on the side of indoctrination, we’re going to decline. If it’s education, then we will do it,” said Gov. DeSantis.

“Well, I think that as a follower of Christ, it’s important to talk about the difficult topics,” said Rev. Jakob Hero-Shaw from Metropolitan Community Church of Tampa.

In a recent sermon, he talked about hiring a teacher who can teach an African American history course at the church, and they’d pay the teacher by raising funds.

“I reached out to our board of directors, and I said, ‘What would it take for MCC Tampa to offer a space and the ability for students who want to take AP African American history to take it here? Could they do it?' And it looks like yes,” said Rev. Hero-Shaw in one of his last sermons.

Rev. Hero-Shaw said students wouldn’t be able to get high school credits for the course, but it would prepare them for the AP test, and passing that test means they’d receive college credits.

However, he said learning about our country’s full history is even more important than receiving credits.

“We want to tell that whole story. We want to enable people who are qualified to teach the kids who need to learn this,” Rev. Hero-Shaw said.