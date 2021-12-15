Local church hosting Christmas food giveaway to help those in need in the community

A Tampa church is hosting a drive-thru Christmas food giveaway to help those in need in the community this holiday season.

Courageous Church is hosting its first annual Christmas Food Giveaway, which will take place on Sunday, December 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center located at 522 N. Howard Ave., Tampa, FL 33606.

The church says its goal for the event is to help families who are struggling through food insecurity during the pandemic. Pre-registered recipients will receive a protein and traditional Christmas food items.

Courageous says it hopes to serve Christmas boxes of hope to a minimum of 100 families in the greater Tampa Bay area while ministering the gospel.

Courageous Church

Local vendors will also be present to address hunger, health, wellness, education, and financial literacy.

For more information about Courageous Church email admin@courageouschurch.online, or click here.

The event is sponsored by Beyond Walls Outreach Ministry, East Tampa Business & Civic Association, Florida Dream Center, Grove Ladder Farm, Quality Meat Market, Riverbend Cattle Company, Sprouts Farmers Market, The Freedom Tour, Trader Joe's, Winters & Yonkers P.A.