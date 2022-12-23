Local charities provide free Christmas meals to people in need

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Several local charities are gearing up to serve hot meals to people in need this holiday.

Metropolitan Ministries will offer a Christmas meal, water, and coffee at The Portico Cafe in Tampa and also at Healing Hearts Cafe in Zephyrhills.

They will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas. The menu consists of baked ham, sweet potato mash, pineapple glaze, green bean casserole, bread and dessert.

Meanwhile, Feeding Tampa Bay will serve breakfast this weekend at both of their Trinity Cafe locations. They are located on Nebraska Avenue and Busch Boulevard.

They will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On Christmas morning, they will serve a special breakfast of steak and eggs.

These locations provide meals to people in need 365 days a year. Trinity Cafe has enough volunteers this weekend, but they will be looking for more after the new year.

“Paint the picture of being alone on a holiday. They appreciate that even more because they have these wonderful volunteers that are dedicated," said Shannon Oliviero with Feeding Tampa Bay. "They want to sit and listen, hear their stories and still make sure they get a nutritious meal.”

If you want to give back Christmas weekend, Metropolitan Ministries still needs donations. You can drop donations at their holiday tent on North Rome Avenue or donate online here.