Local business owners set to build Habitat for Humanity homes in Tampa

Local business leaders are set to build homes with Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County later this month.

The 2nd annual CEO Build will be held on March 24. People in senior level management positions or CEOs have donated money to help pay for construction materials. They will also volunteer their time to build a house.

The neighborhood near Busch Blvd. and North Florida Avenue in Tampa will be called "Curiosity Creek." At least 20 homes will go up in the neighborhood.

"This year, we've closed where people actually signed the mortgage paperwork and everything on 16 homes. We typically do between 20-30 homes every year, " said Tina Forcier, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County.

The non-profit organization is always looking for volunteers. Tina Forcier, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County, said the need for affordable housing has been steady.

"Since July, we have received like 4,500 people going to our website and clicking on the pre-application form, not all of them go all the way through the process, but it kind of demonstrates the need that's out there," said Forcier.

The non-profit does not "give away" homes. Instead, homeowners must meet certain criteria, help build their own house and be able to pay an affordable mortgage.

"All of our families pay an affordable mortgage, one of the criteria when they get into the program is that they're able to pay a mortgage, granted our typical mortgage payment is right around $1,000," said Forcier.

For more information on volunteering or if you qualify for a Habitat for Humanity home; CLICK HERE.