Local Black-owned salon that specializes in natural hair care

TAMPA, Fla. — August is National Black Business Month, and I’ve been speaking with Black entrepreneurs in our community all month. I stopped by Salon Brazyl in Carrollwood, a small salon focusing on natural hair care.

“I definitely feel like I’m helping restore them. I’m addressing the health of their hair,” said Latecia Hankerson, owner of Salon Brazyl in Carrollwood. While I was there, she was working on the hair of a long-time friend and client. “I love styling as well, but I feel like I’m healing the hair and I’m making it healthier so that they can continue on this healthy hair journey.” Hankerson was born into haircare. Her mother was a hairstylist and she still vividly remembers that time. “From two years old, I remember sitting on the floor of her salon and, like, smelling the salon, looking around and just that feeling. I’ve always been obsessed with beauty and creating it and enhancing it,” explained Hankerson.

She started cosmetology school at just 15 years old and eventually worked in different salons until opening her own in 2006. “I wanted to control the vibe. I wanted to control the experience and I serve my mimosas, my coffee, my tea. I got snacks. They tell me about their day and that experience is priceless,” she said.

She doesn’t do perms, extensions, or relaxers. She focuses on improving the health of natural, curly hair. “Because this is my niche – curly and textured hair – my biggest hurdle is trying to convince women who look like me that your hair is beautiful. I could cry,” she said as she became emotional.

As for the best piece of business advice she’s received: “Be early or be on time. It can literally make or break you.”

