'Litter Skimmer' works to clean up Hillsborough River during the 4th of July

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Over the weekend, many people hit the Riverwalk and the water; and officials expect even more as people continue to celebrate the July 4th holiday.

The city is upping its efforts this week to clean up from the influx of people on the river celebrating. The Litter Skimmer plays a huge role in keeping our river clean. It's a boat that collects trash as it drives along the river.

“As soon as we start on the boat, we’ll drop the converse, and we’ll start collecting as we go," said Jason Morrison, who drives the boat.

It can collect three tons of trash. Morrison said the most common items they pick up are single-use plastics.

“From cups to, ya know, your water bottles. We get straws, just anything that is generally consumed out here and carried into the water,” Morrison said.

He explained plastic has a horrible impact on wildlife in the river.

That's why he's encouraging people to be mindful if they’re on the water or riverwalk for the holiday.

Morrison said if your cup does not make it in the trash, it will most likely blow into the river.

“If you can’t throw it away, hold onto it until you can. If you have any reusable items, like bottles, containers, things like that, we encourage you to use them," said Alexis Black, an environmental specialist with the City of Tampa.