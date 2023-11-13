List: Strawberry Festival 2024 headliners

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Officials with the Strawberry Festival announced some berry important news on Monday morning — the headliners who will perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage in 2024.

The annual event will take place from February 29 - March 10. It will be the festival's 89th year.

The lineup is:



Thurs., Feb. 29

10:30 a.m. JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA 3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour 7:30 p.m. OLIVER ANTHONY Out of The Woods

Fri., Mar. 1

3:30 p.m. The Beach Boys 7:30 p.m. Jordan Davis

Sat., Mar. 2

7:30 p.m. Black Eyed Peas

Sun., Mar. 3

7:30 p.m. Parker McCollum

Mon., Mar. 4

3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers 7:30 p.m. ZZ TOP

Tues., Mar. 5

3:30 p.m. Mark Lowry 7:30 p.m. Zach Williams

Wed., Mar. 6

3:30 p.m. Craig Morgan 7:30 p.m. Riley Green

Thurs., Mar. 7

10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets 3:30 p.m. Gene Watson 7:30 p.m. Kirk Franklin

Fri., March 8

3:30 p.m. The Commodores 7:30 p.m. FOREIGNER

Sat., March 9

3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina 7:30 p.m. Flo Rida

Sun., March 10

7:30 p.m. TBA on November 27



According to a press release, there will be no Saturday or Sunday afternoon shows, with the exception of the show on Saturday, March 9.

Advance tickets for the festival go on sale at 8 a.m. on December 7. They can be bought online, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and by phone at 813-754-1996.

“The directors on our entertainment committee worked diligently in planning and preparing for this highly-anticipated announcement. The research, negotiations, and coordinating that must take place for us to secure our headline entertainment is such a unique process,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. “I know how much care and consideration has gone into making these selections and I can promise you this lineup will not disappoint. It’s ‘Out of This World’!