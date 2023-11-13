Watch Now
List: Strawberry Festival 2024 headliners

Associated Press
(L-R) Parker McCollum, Flo Rida, Jordan Davis.
Posted at 6:34 AM, Nov 13, 2023
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Officials with the Strawberry Festival announced some berry important news on Monday morning — the headliners who will perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage in 2024.

The annual event will take place from February 29 - March 10. It will be the festival's 89th year.

The lineup is:

  • Thurs., Feb. 29
    • 10:30 a.m. JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA
    • 3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour
    • 7:30 p.m. OLIVER ANTHONY Out of The Woods
  • Fri., Mar. 1
    • 3:30 p.m. The Beach Boys
    • 7:30 p.m. Jordan Davis
  • Sat., Mar. 2
    • 7:30 p.m. Black Eyed Peas
  • Sun., Mar. 3
    • 7:30 p.m. Parker McCollum
  • Mon., Mar. 4
    • 3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers
    • 7:30 p.m. ZZ TOP
  • Tues., Mar. 5
    • 3:30 p.m. Mark Lowry
    • 7:30 p.m. Zach Williams
  • Wed., Mar. 6
    • 3:30 p.m. Craig Morgan
    • 7:30 p.m. Riley Green
  • Thurs., Mar. 7
    • 10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
    • 3:30 p.m. Gene Watson
    • 7:30 p.m. Kirk Franklin
  • Fri., March 8
    • 3:30 p.m. The Commodores
    • 7:30 p.m. FOREIGNER
  • Sat., March 9
    • 3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina
    • 7:30 p.m. Flo Rida
  • Sun., March 10
    • 7:30 p.m. TBA on November 27

According to a press release, there will be no Saturday or Sunday afternoon shows, with the exception of the show on Saturday, March 9.

Advance tickets for the festival go on sale at 8 a.m. on December 7. They can be bought online, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and by phone at 813-754-1996.

“The directors on our entertainment committee worked diligently in planning and preparing for this highly-anticipated announcement. The research, negotiations, and coordinating that must take place for us to secure our headline entertainment is such a unique process,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. “I know how much care and consideration has gone into making these selections and I can promise you this lineup will not disappoint. It’s ‘Out of This World’!

