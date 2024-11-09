LIST: 2025 Strawberry Festival headline entertainment announced

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Strawberry Festival officials announced the headline entertainment that will perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage in 2025.

The annual event will take place from February 27 to March 9. It will be the festival's 90th year.

The lineup is:



Thurs., Feb. 27

10:30 a.m. JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA 3:30 p.m. TOMMY JAMES & THE SHONDELLS 7:30 p.m. NATE SMITH

Fri., Feb. 28

3:30 p.m. ROOTS & BOOTS with SAMMY KERSHAW, AARON TIPPIN and COLLIN RAYE 7:30 p.m. To Be Announced

Sat., March 1

3:30 p.m. HOME FREE 7:30 p.m. LAUREN DAIGLE

Sun., March 2

7:30 p.m. BAILEY ZIMMERMAN

Mon., March 3

3:30 p.m. CORNELL GUNTER’S COASTERS, THE DRIFTERS, THE PLATTERS 7:30 p.m. To Be Announced

Tues., March 4

3:30 p.m. SARA EVANS 7:30 p.m. To Be Announced

Wed., March 5

3:30 p.m. THE BELLAMY BROTHERS 7:30 p.m. LYNYRD SKYNYRD

Thurs., March 6

10:30 a.m. JIMMY FORTUNE 3:30 p.m. THE OAK RIDGE BOYS 7:30 p.m. To Be Announced

Fri., March 7

3:30 p.m. THE BEACH BOYS 7:30 p.m. JON PARDI

Sat., March 8

3:30 p.m. SAWYER BROWN 7:30 p.m. NELLY

Sun., March 9

7:30 p.m. To Be Announced



Advance tickets for the festival go on sale at 8 a.m. on December 12. They can be bought online, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and by phone at 813-754-1996.