LIST: 2025 Strawberry Festival headline entertainment announced

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Strawberry Festival officials announced the headline entertainment that will perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage in 2025.
The annual event will take place from February 27 to March 9. It will be the festival's 90th year.
The lineup is:
- Thurs., Feb. 27
- 10:30 a.m. JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA
- 3:30 p.m. TOMMY JAMES & THE SHONDELLS
- 7:30 p.m. NATE SMITH
- Fri., Feb. 28
- 3:30 p.m. ROOTS & BOOTS with SAMMY KERSHAW, AARON TIPPIN and COLLIN RAYE
- 7:30 p.m. To Be Announced
- Sat., March 1
- 3:30 p.m. HOME FREE
- 7:30 p.m. LAUREN DAIGLE
- Sun., March 2
- 7:30 p.m. BAILEY ZIMMERMAN
- Mon., March 3
- 3:30 p.m. CORNELL GUNTER’S COASTERS, THE DRIFTERS, THE PLATTERS
- 7:30 p.m. To Be Announced
- Tues., March 4
- 3:30 p.m. SARA EVANS
- 7:30 p.m. To Be Announced
- Wed., March 5
- 3:30 p.m. THE BELLAMY BROTHERS
- 7:30 p.m. LYNYRD SKYNYRD
- Thurs., March 6
- 10:30 a.m. JIMMY FORTUNE
- 3:30 p.m. THE OAK RIDGE BOYS
- 7:30 p.m. To Be Announced
- Fri., March 7
- 3:30 p.m. THE BEACH BOYS
- 7:30 p.m. JON PARDI
- Sat., March 8
- 3:30 p.m. SAWYER BROWN
- 7:30 p.m. NELLY
- Sun., March 9
- 7:30 p.m. To Be Announced
Advance tickets for the festival go on sale at 8 a.m. on December 12. They can be bought online, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and by phone at 813-754-1996.
