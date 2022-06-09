Lightning themed house in South Tampa catches the attention of players

TAMPA, Fla. — There was a house recently on the market in South Tampa that not only piqued the interest of Lightning fans, but also Lightning players.

It’s often referred to it as the Lighting House, with a Bolts’ blue coat of paint, a hockey rink in the back, sticks and equipment in the living room, and a couple of Bernese Mountain Dogs named Thunder and Bolt.

“Thunder is about 180 pounds of pure Lightning love,” said homeowner Chad Semans.

However, this summer the house became a free agent. For the first time since Semans built the home back in 2006, the Lightning House went on the market.

“It’s sentimental in many different ways, we raised our family here, we watched many Lighting games in this house, we celebrated on this couch I don’t know how many times,” said Semans.

Realtor Ken Jones knew a lot of Lightning fans would be calling, but what he didn’t expect was to receive interest from actual players, starting with Nick Paul.

“Oh it was unbelievable, a lot of times you roll up to an open house and people are waiting there early, especially in this market, but to have it be him and then for him to leave this house and the following day have one of the best games of his career is phenomenal,” said Jones.

Jones was referring to Paul’s two Game 7 goals against Toronto to propel the Bolts to victory in their first-round matchup.

“It was cool seeing him on TV scoring that goal just after having him here,” said Semans.

Paul wasn’t the only player from that game to be at the Lightning House just one day earlier.

“And then Brian Elliot rolls in as well, Nick looks at him like, ‘what are you doing here,’” said Jones. “They’re going to be sitting on the plane going, ‘I’m buying the house, no I’m buying the house.’”

The Seaman family was hopeful their home would go down in Lighting history, but it turns out a non-player ended up sealing the winning bid. They just hope the new owners don’t mess with the paint job.

“I’d be a little bit disappointed, I like seeing the Lightning blue when people come down this road,” said Semans.

As for Jones, he likes to think of himself as Nick Paul’s good luck charm.

“I’m available anytime you want Nick, let me know if you need me,” said Jones.