Lightning strike causes attic fire at a Tampa apartment

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue confirmed a lightning strike caused an attic fire in a Tampa apartment on Monday afternoon.

HCFR received a 911 call around 5 p.m. on Monday saying there was smoke coming from the eaves on one side of the building. When HCFR arrived at the apartment, they said they saw a light haze of smoke coming from the roof. HCFR said crews used the attic ladder through a scuttle hole to find the fire in the affected apartment.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

According to HCFR, firefighters found the location of the fire and used pressurized water extinguishers to put out the fire. HCFR said this method effectively put out the fire while significantly limiting water damage to the apartment.

Authorities said after extinguishing the fire, firefighters checked to confirm there were no other hot spots in the attic.

HCFR said there were no residents in the building. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.