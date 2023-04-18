Lightning fans stock up on latest playoff gear

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning’s pursuit of yet another Stanley Cup begins tonight in Toronto. Here in Tampa, fans are stocking up on the latest gear to show their support all postseason long.

When you walk into Heads and Tails, you’ll be greeted with a big wall of new Lighting apparel featuring more than a dozen hats and shirts for this upcoming playoff run.

“We have been so excited about this run-up to the playoffs in Tampa, getting ready to go for another Stanley Cup,” said owner Stephen Sherman. “Everything we’ve been bringing into the store is fresh. We don’t want anybody going back to a game wearing the exact same thing.”

Heads and Tails said this year’s merchandise is a little more nostalgic than playoff runs of the past because the team is celebrating 30 years.

Many fans stop by the Kennedy Boulevard store on their way from work to the games.

“We want to make sure that everyone down to the tiny little kids is able to support the team,” said Sherman. “Even the infants, we can do the Thunderbug little onesies here.”

They’ve even put a greater emphasis on selling gear actually made by fans, like their Erica Williner jewelry line.

“You might recognize the blue [lightning bolt] earrings. Those are actually worn by Sonia, who does the National Anthem at all of the Lightning games,” said Sherman.

This year the Lightning is actually sharing the spotlight with another team that certainly knows how to win.

“I came in to get a Lightning shirt and I ended up getting a Lightning and a Rays shirt,” said Justin Moore.

“When we are doing well as a community, our sports teams are doing well as a community. Everyone wants to be involved in that,” said Sherman.