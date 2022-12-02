Lightning fans can now go behind the scenes at Amalie Arena on game day

TAMPA, Fla. — Lightning fans can now get a behind the scenes peek at the best arena in the NHL.

After postponing the program during the pandemic, Amalie Arena is once again hosting game day tours of the Bolts home.

Tour tickets are $15. Kids five and under are free. The tour takes up to two hours, and there is a LOT of walking, as guides will show off parts of all seven stories of the arena.

You don't need a game ticket to take the tour.

Highlights include Zamboni photo shoots, unique views of the ice, the pressbox and VIP areas. (Fair warning: You do not get access to the Lightning locker room.)

To book a behind the scenes tour of Amalie Arena, go here.