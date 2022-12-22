LifeLink of Florida launches #BeTheGiftFlorida campaign to increase organ donor registration

LifeLink of Florida launched the #BeTheGiftFlorida campaign to increase organ donor registration.

LifeLink is encouraging people to become a donor by registering.

People may then participate in the campaign by using the Big Red Bow filter to put a bow on a picture of themselves. LifeLink encourages people to wear it, show it and share it across social media.

"For our donor registration, so far, our state registry, we actually are the third largest donor registry in the country, which is great. We have a little over 12 million people registered, but that’s really roughly only 50% of the population, so there’s more we can do; the more people who register to donate, the more lives we’re going to be able to save," said Ashley Moore, Manager of Public Affairs at LifeLink Foundation.

LifeLink of Florida is the non-profit organ procurement organization responsible for life-saving organ and tissue donations.

Christine Daniels lost her son, Christopher, in a hit-and-run crash in 2012. Christopher was 18 years old. Five of his organs were donated, including his heart.

"Out of the tragedy that happened, I was fortunate enough to meet his recipient of his heart and we've become friends and it’s amazing now to talk to him and his family," said Daniels.

Christopher loved dirt bikes, basketball, and roller skating. His mother shares his memory any chance she gets.

She encourages people to register to become a donor.

"It's fulfilling decision, not at first because you're upset, you're sad. You're losing your mind because you lost your loved one, but when the dust settles, so to speak, it is fulfilling," said Daniels.