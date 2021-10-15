Late Nites on Westfield Street brings Carnevil

BRANDON, Fla. — Westfield Brandon recently added a few new retailers, including the area's only Hijab store.

But, they're also adding Late Nites on Westfield Street with Carnevil.

Sonya Bradley, Owner of Simply Events and Promotions said, "We wanted to do something spooky that also families could relate to so an evil circus carnival-style was the closest thing we could kind of come up with. Also, we didn't have anybody in the area at the time doing any kind of evil circus acts."

The event kicks off on Saturday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

WFLZ will be at Westfield Brandon with Brian Fink and DJ Jaime Ferreira.

It is one night only, the first 200 guests 18 and up will get a chance to win a dining gift card.

You can read more about what else they will have including games and palm reader by clicking here.