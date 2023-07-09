Lane closure on North Nebraska Avenue due to water main break

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The southbound right lane of North Nebraska Avenue, stretching from East Sligh Avenue to East Elm Street, is closed as the Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break.

Barricades and signs have been placed in the affected area to assist with the traffic flow.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area.

The Tampa Water Department expects to complete the repair work and restore regular traffic patterns by 5 pm on Wednesday, July 12, depending on weather conditions.