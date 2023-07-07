Watch Now
Water main break causes lane closures on East MLK Jr. Boulevard in Tampa

MLK Boulevard expected to reopen July 11
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jul 07, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — A water main break in Tampa shut down all eastbound lanes on East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Friday afternoon.

The Tampa Water Department said they're currently working to repair it, but in the meantime, all eastbound lanes on the road between North 22nd Street and North 24th Street will remain closed.

Officials added the northbound lane on North 22nd Street between East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East 31st Avenue is also closed during the repair.

The repair is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

Drivers are urged to use caution while driving in the area.

