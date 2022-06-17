Ladies of the Heights brings the community together

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. — There's a group in Seminole Heights called the "Ladies of the Heights," and it brings together the community in the best way.

It's open to anyone who identifies as a woman or non-binary.

The group typically meets and chats with a drink, but you don't have to drink alcohol to join.

"It just kind of turned into this group for women to get together and just talk about local neighborhood stuff or other things going on in our lives and just create a little community once a month where we can sit down with only our friends and have an easy chat with one another," Ellie Baggett, founder and organizer, said.

The group doesn't just meet to build a sense of community, they also work to collect feminine hygiene products for girls in schools.

Their next campaign begins in August.