Lack of rainfall, customer demand force Tampa Water Department to buy water

TAMPA, Fla. — For the second time this year, the Tampa Water Department said it has to buy water from another agency to keep up with customer demand.

According to a press release, the water department will buy water from Tampa Bay Water starting on Sept. 11. The department said it would have to buy additional water for at least four months, though the end date for the purchase is not yet determined.

The department previously bought water from TBW from April 20 through June 9.

“Although some of our customers may notice taste and odor differences, the water remains safe to drink and use in their homes and businesses,” said John Ring, Water Production Manager for the Tampa Water Department.

RECOMMENDED: Tampa Bay Water teams up with Florida Botanical Gardens

The water department said the purchase was necessary because of the lack of rainfall and the limit the department is allowed to withdraw from the Hillsborough River Reservoir.

In the press release, the department said some customers, particularly those in the New Tampa area, may notice taste and odor differences in their water.

Customers can also expect to see an additional charge on their utility bill, which will be listed as "TBW Pass-Through." The charge, which will continue through November, is from the purchase in April, the department said. The release said historically, it's been a small increase of less than $1 a month for the average household.

In February, customers will see another pass-through charge for the water being purchased now.

The water department said customers can save water by following mandatory irrigation rules, which say residents can only irrigate up to twice a week on specific days.

Allowable watering days vary by address. No watering is allowed on Sundays or between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Violations can result in citations ranging from $100 to $500 and a mandatory court appearance. Click here for more information.

The department also said it's hosting free water conservation workshops with a new series of virtual workshops starting September 21. Click here for more information.