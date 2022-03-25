Watch
La Gaceta, America's only trilingual newspaper, celebrates 100 years in Ybor

La Gaceta
Posted at 4:57 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 07:57:55-04

YBOR CITY, Fla. — For 100 years La Gaceta has been delivering the area's news in three different languages.

Today, it remains the nation's only trilingual newspaper. La Gaceta is printed in Spanish, Italian and English.

The paper was founded in 1922 by Victoriano Manteiga. It's now published by his grandson.

Patrick Manteiga, Publisher of La Gaceta said, "I think we're the only one in America and we're also the second oldest minority-owned newspaper in America, and the oldest Spanish language newspaper in America. And once again, this is part of this unique Ybor community that people just a lot of times don't know about."

La Gaceta is printed all across the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

Click here to read the newspaper and find out more about its history. USF also provides this online digital condition on the newspaper.

