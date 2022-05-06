La Esperanza provides much needed medical care to low-income community

WIMAUMA, Fla. — There's a big effort by multiple people and organizations in Wimauma to make sure people have access to healthcare.

Baycare and Catholic Charities opened La Esperanza last year to those with no insurance.

Doctors volunteer their time to make sure the needs of this community are met.

It's not just general healthcare either, there are specialty services like cardiology and dermatology, too.

"I mean, this is pretty big. This is pretty huge. And a lot of the volunteer providers are doing this and donating their time," Karen Pena, Community Administrator at La Esperanza said. "So it's not paid, this is all compassion and the love that they have for the patient and the community that we serve."

La Esperanza primarily serves the migrant worker populations in Wimauma, Dover and Dade City.

They could always use more volunteers to help provide care. Click here to find out more.