Krewe of Grace O'Malley brings Gasparilla to kids at the Children's Cancer Center

TAMPA — While thousands of young pirates participated in the Kids Gasparilla Parade over the weekend, there was another group of kids unable to participate because of their health.

So the Krewe of Grace of Malley decided to bring Gasparilla to them.

More than 30 Ladies of Grace held a surprise sneak attack on the kids of the Children’s Cancer Center in Tampa.

One by one, the bead-wielding, corset-wearing pirate queens made some very worthy children walk the plank into a sea of fun.

“Oh, their day is just made, it’s 10-cent beads, but it means the world to them. It's great,” said O’Malley Elect Rachel Floyd.

“They are so shocked, everything that they see us in, these outfits, and they feel like Gasparilla is brought to the Children’s Cancer Center, so it’s so special,” said Brittany Rudolph, who is a member of the Krewe and works at the nonprofit.

Most of the children are too immuno-compromised to attend any of the Gasparilla events in person.

“Well, it certainly embodies the spirit of Tampa Bay; every January we know its Gasparilla time and the Children’s Cancer Center is all about community and community support, so to have these queens and this Grace O’Malley team here really means the world to the kids,” said Patty O’Leary, Executive Director of the Children’s Cancer Center.

It’s not just about the kids, but their parents and brothers and sisters, who drive them to treatment and stand by them every step of the way.

“We know that being a parent, you get joy out of your children having joy, so tonight it will be good to see the parents having a good time too,” said Krewe member Jenna Lee Hughes

These families couldn’t be more thankful for a group of ladies who know how impactful this time of year can be for all of Tampa Bay.

“I Just think it restores your faith in humanity because you sit there, and it can be very lonely, it can be very challenging, obviously having a child with cancer,” said parent Skyla D’Autorio. “We’ve been trying to do the Gasparilla Parade for a couple years at this point, and every time she ends up being admitted either the same day or the day before.”

Skyla’s 7-year-old daughter Trinity has been battling Neuroblastoma for more than half her life. Events like this allow her to forget about all the treatments and doctors' visits and focus on just being a kid.

For more information on the Children's Cancer Center, go to childrenscancercenter.org.