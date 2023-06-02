Krate at the Grove Celebrates One Year in Business

Krate at the Groveis celebrating its one-year anniversary with a weekend full of events and as they reflect on a year in business, we spoke to several business owners about their success.

Krate is a melting pot with business owners from different countries and cultures.

Xavier Vital owns Bakery X. He works to bring French culture to Wesley Chapel. Vital started baking French bread and croissants out of his home, but his business really took off when the opportunity to have a storefront at Krate came.

Vital said, “We planned to have a little small bakery and it ended up being bigger than we expected.”

Now Vital is sharing French culture with Floridians every day. He said that is so important to him and his family. Bakery X is not the only restaurant with a success story to share. We also talked to Joanna Negrete. She ownsTacos El Patron. Her taco shop started as a food truck in 2019, but that came with some roadblocks.

WFTS

“The space is very important. We struggled a lot with the food truck. It definitely closed some doors​,” Negrete said.

She said having a physical location at Krate is making a world of difference for her business. As business owners reflect on the past year, the director of operations at Krate said he is also surprised with how much success came in one year.

“Man, has it exceeded all our expectations, and all these local business owners we've been able to bring in here and have locations have done phenomonal. Such a success, it has really been amazing beyond what we could ever expected it to be,” Mcallister said.

If you want to participate in the celebrations at Krate, the event schedule is below.

Friday, June 2



Bounce House and Inflatables: 5-10pm

The Market Elaine: 5:30- 9:30pm

Tampa Bay Rays Street Team: 6-9pm

Lemay James Band: 7-10 pm



Saturday, June 3rd

Provisions Cars and Coffee: 8-11am

Live Music: 2-5pm

Bounce House and Inflatables: 2-8pm

Unique Full Circle Band 7-10pm

Sunday, June 4th

