Knitted octupi's help spin a yarn to protect children in Tampa's NICU

TAMPA, Fla. — The small gestures are big ones when you're a NICU parent.

Kimberly Park can attest to that. Her son Karter spent 83 days in Tampa General Hospital's NICU center.

"You may have heard of the NICU, but until you're in the NICU, you have no idea," Park said.

Karter is now a happy and healthy little boy, but Park's mission to help other families who are like hers remains steady.

She knows what it's like to live within the four walls of a NICU room, and she knows how the small gesture of handing out plush toys can help.

"I think helping the NICU is part of my healing process too," Park said.

That call for help consists of eight legs and a whole lot of yarn. Park is asking anyone and everyone to knit or crochet octupi's. They're cute on the surface and a much-needed item in the NICU.

Dr. Tara Randis is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics and the Chief of Division of Neonatology at Tampa General Hospital. She said the plush octupi's may seem simple, but they make a huge difference for the growth and development of babies.

"You have to imagine a tiny baby hugging this. So often, these are positioned on the baby's chest. The nurse or family or any one of us will help wrap the babies arms and remember in utero, the babies are cozied up, right. This is how they're supposed to be positioned to develop, and so rather than laying flat on a bed, I am using this device to help position the baby in a manner that is more reflective of how normal development happens," Dr. Randis said.

Park's goal is to collect 100 of the octupi's, but would love to have more to give to siblings whose brother or sister is in the hospital.

For more information, contact Kimberly Park at 508-566-7358.

